See how baseball's most famous bat is made. Hillerich & Bradsby Co have been manufacturing the Louisville Slugger here since 1884. Admission includes a plant tour and a hall of baseball memorabilia that features Babe Ruth's 1927 record-setting bat and Hank Aaron's 700th home run bat. The displays will blow the minds of diehard fans. A take-home mini-slugger bat is included with the entrance fee.

The 120ft baseball bat towering over the building marks the spot and makes a fine Instagram snap.