A mother-daughter team creates Jeptha Creed’s bourbons, flavored vodkas and moonshines. They grow the corn and fruit used in their products on the farm surrounding the distillery. The corn is a unique heirloom variety named Bloody Butcher, which you’ll smell and touch on the hour-long tour and taste in boozy samples afterward. If time is an issue, you can always drop in for a cocktail and pizza at the onsite bar. It’s easy to reach, located right off I-64.

Tours depart on the hour; the last one departs one hour before closing time. The distillery hosts live music on Friday nights in summer.