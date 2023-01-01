Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

The first distillery to open on Whiskey Row, Evan Williams puts on quite a multimedia show. Exhibits transport you back to the 1780s when bourbon-making began, and Mr Williams’ original still was pumping out his elixir just a block away. The one-hour traditional tour and tasting runs every half hour on weekdays, every 20 minutes on weekends. The half-hour speakeasy tasting (per person $20, Friday through Sunday) is good fun in a hidden basement room.

Note that while you’ll see the artisanal distillery in operation here on Whiskey Row, most of the brand’s production takes place at the massive Heaven Hill facility in Bardstown.