Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

Louisville

Louisville, KY - Sept. 11, 2021: Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Whiskey Row is part of the Urban Bourbon Trail and features the world's largest rocks glass in their front window.; Shutterstock ID 2039952233; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

Rosemarie Mosteller/Shutterstock

The first distillery to open on Whiskey Row, Evan Williams puts on quite a multimedia show. Exhibits transport you back to the 1780s when bourbon-making began, and Mr Williams’ original still was pumping out his elixir just a block away. The one-hour traditional tour and tasting runs every half hour on weekdays, every 20 minutes on weekends. The half-hour speakeasy tasting (per person $20, Friday through Sunday) is good fun in a hidden basement room.

Note that while you’ll see the artisanal distillery in operation here on Whiskey Row, most of the brand’s production takes place at the massive Heaven Hill facility in Bardstown.

Suggest an Edit