Old Forester Distilling Co

A new Whiskey Row facility that opened in 2018, Old Forester itself is a classic brand, around since the 1870s. The distillery lets you view the entire scope of bourbon production from fermentation and barrel making (not seen elsewhere) to maturation and bottling. The one-hour tour covers three levels in the building and ends with an excellent sit-down tasting. Note tours only cost $12 on Sundays and Mondays, when production is not fully operational and you won’t see as much.

Tours depart every 15 minutes, with the last one an hour before closing time. Reservations recommended for Saturdays. If a tour isn’t in the cards, head into old-fashioned George’s Bar on-site to order a bourbon flight or cocktail.