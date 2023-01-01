Kentucky Derby Museum

On the Churchill Downs racetrack grounds, the museum has exhibits on derby history, including a peek into the life of jockeys and a roundup of the most illustrious horses. Highlights include a 360-degree HD film about the race that lets you feel the horses thundering by, the 30-minute walking tour of the grandstands (which includes some engaging yarns), the eye-popping derby hat collection and sipping mint juleps in the museum cafe.

The 90-minute 'Behind the Scenes Tour' ($15) leads you through the jockey's quarters and posh VIP seating areas known as Millionaire's Row.