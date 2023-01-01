This distillery sits on Wild Turkey Hill overlooking the Kentucky River. More industrial and less self-consciously old-fashioned than many of its competitors, Wild Turkey offers a frills-free tour through its facilities. If you're lucky, you'll get to meet master distiller Jimmy Russell, who's worked here since 1954. Tours happen on the hour and culminate with a tasting session; the last tour is an hour before closing time.

Wild Turkey is made slightly differently than most bourbons, aged in a heavily charred barrel for extra-deep amber color, with very little water added at the end of the process. A tasting-only option ($11) is available if you don't have time for the tour. The distillery's visitor center offers sweet views of the bridge-striped river flowing below.