Coolmoore at Ashford Stud

Coolmore is an international breeding giant, so it’s no surprise top racehorses American Pharaoh and Justify – both Triple Crown winners – have retired to live the stud life here. The grounds are gorgeous, laced with old stone buildings and fences. One-hour tours take in the stallion barns and breeding shed; reservations required at www.visithorsecountry.com. You need to book at least a few months in advance, as the schedule is limited.

It’s also erratic: a day here, a week there, with most offerings in May and June.