Woodford Reserve

Restored to its 1800s glory, Woodford is perhaps the prettiest distillery in Kentucky. The company still uses old-fashioned copper pots to triple distill its bourbon (for a cleaner taste). You'll see them plus stacks of white oak barrels resting in atmospheric stone warehouses during the main distillery tour. It runs hourly on the hour on weekdays, more frequently on weekends. The first tour is at 10am (1pm Sunday), and the last is at 3pm. Reservations recommended.

While tours include a tasting, you also can also walk in for just a tasting ($10 for two bourbons and a rye whiskey). The classy stone-and-timber visitor center feels like a lodge and invites lingering with its comfy couches and fireplace. Inside, a cafe and bar serve light meals and more bourbon respectively.