One of the most scenic distilleries, Four Roses sits on the banks of the Salt River in red-roofed, Spanish Mission–style buildings. Hour-long tours with a tasting depart every hour on the hour; the last one is at 3pm. A 30-minute tasting-only option ($7) is offered every half hour until 3:30 pm. Expect lots of company – Four Roses is a popular stop on the Bourbon Trail.

Note that the distillery shuts down from June through August, but the gift shop and visitors center remain open. You can also visit the company's Cox’s Creek Warehouse & Bottling Facility, 50 miles east; it's included in the tour price.