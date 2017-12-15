Derby City's Distillery and Museum Combo Pass

Discover how some incredible bourbon is created and distilled by visiting Copper and Kings Distillery and also spend time at the Kentucky Derby Museum with the same pass. You will get an exciting experience with our Derby City Combo Pass as well as enjoy some incredible savings since this pass is valid for One Admission into each location and will allow you to experience all both places while in town. You can start at either place but make sure you look at the Tour Times offered for the Distillery and the operation hours for the Kentucky Derby Museum. Cooper and Kings Distillery: Produces delicious American Spirits including Brandy, Apple Brandies and a variety of Vapor Distilled Absinthe. Our knowledgeable distillery tour includes a walk through our modern, Eco friendly facility including the Courtyard, with fire pit and reflecting pool, You will experience the Distillery floor, Maturation Cellar, and finishes with an exclusive tasting in the Art Gallery.Kentucky Derby Museum: Where every day is Derby day! When you visit the Museum, you will find yourself immersed in the next best thing to actually being at the Derby! Our exhibits will take you through the journey from the birth of the foal to the winner's circle or you can take in the view of the track from the middle of the Infield. We are the exclusive tour provider for Churchill Downs Racetrack! On our Historic Walking Tour of Churchill Downs Racetrack, you will have a chance to meet our resident Thoroughbred and miniature horse.