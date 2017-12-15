Welcome to Louisville
Kentucky Derby Museum General Admission
Located in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby is one of America’s most exciting horse racing events in the world and takes place at Churchill Downs Racetrack. It is the first leg of the American Triple Crown and is known as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports" because of the actual duration of the race. Some like to call the race "The Run for the Roses" for the blanket of roses draped over the Derby winner. When you visit, you will enjoy a self-guided tour of the Kentucky Derby Museum, which includes two levels of family-friendly interactive permanent & temporary exhibits. Ten minutes past each hour, you will have the opportunity to see "The Greatest Race," an 18-minute movie about the Kentucky Derby and its history, a story that puts you right in the heart of the first Saturday of May. Immediately following "The Greatest Race" and at 30-minutes past every hour, you will experience an exhilarating 30-minute guided walking tour of historic Churchill Downs Racetrack and witness where some of the most famous teams of jockeys and Thoroughbreds competed such as Secretariat, Barbaro, Big Brown, California Chrome and the most recent Triple Crown winner in 2015- American Pharoah.
Derby City's Distillery and Museum Combo Pass
Discover how some incredible bourbon is created and distilled by visiting Copper and Kings Distillery and also spend time at the Kentucky Derby Museum with the same pass. You will get an exciting experience with our Derby City Combo Pass as well as enjoy some incredible savings since this pass is valid for One Admission into each location and will allow you to experience all both places while in town. You can start at either place but make sure you look at the Tour Times offered for the Distillery and the operation hours for the Kentucky Derby Museum. Cooper and Kings Distillery: Produces delicious American Spirits including Brandy, Apple Brandies and a variety of Vapor Distilled Absinthe. Our knowledgeable distillery tour includes a walk through our modern, Eco friendly facility including the Courtyard, with fire pit and reflecting pool, You will experience the Distillery floor, Maturation Cellar, and finishes with an exclusive tasting in the Art Gallery.Kentucky Derby Museum: Where every day is Derby day! When you visit the Museum, you will find yourself immersed in the next best thing to actually being at the Derby! Our exhibits will take you through the journey from the birth of the foal to the winner's circle or you can take in the view of the track from the middle of the Infield. We are the exclusive tour provider for Churchill Downs Racetrack! On our Historic Walking Tour of Churchill Downs Racetrack, you will have a chance to meet our resident Thoroughbred and miniature horse.
National Quilt Museum Admission Pass
Choose the best day to discover an amazing form of art. Then, go to the National Quilt Museum, located at 215 Jefferson Street. Present your voucher and then begin exploring the unique and interesting galleries displayed. With quilts chosen from regional and national contests, admire the very best in quilt and fiber art. Several quilts on display have also been chosen for their uniqueness or historic relevance. See galleries with Art Quilts of the Midwest, pieces from the international competition conducted by the Japan Handicraft Instructors Association, quilts inspired by Mary Kerr, and more. Find pieces that are traditional, contemporary, tell a story, and evoke strong emotions with this National Quilt Museum Admission Pass.
Two Person Single Day Trip with Canoe Along The Blue River in Indiana
Arrive for your day in between 8am and 12pm for your check in at the headquarters, located a short drive out of Louisville or on your rural drive through Indiana. Once you’re ready, head behind our Fredericksburg facility. Once out back, our friendly staff will help you safely into your canoe or kayak. Sit back. Relax and enjoy all Blue River offers including rapids, islands, sand bars, nature, wildlife, cave views, and springs.Sightseeing varies based on river conditions and time of year. Around 5-6 hours later, you’ll spot the take out ramp on your right at the stop sign. Once you have completed your trip, we’ll have a van and trailer ready to pick you and your boat up based upon the pick-up time you chose earlier.
Single Person Kayak Day Trip On The Blue River In Indiana
Arrive for your day in between 8am and 12pm for your check in at the headquarters, located a short drive out of Louisville or on your rural drive through Indiana. This full-day trip begins in Fredericksburg and takes you through 12 scenic miles of lower Blue River. Once you’re ready, head behind our Fredericksburg facility. Once out back, our friendly staff will help you safely into your canoe or kayak.Sit back. Relax and enjoy all Blue River offers including rapids, islands, sand bars, nature, wildlife, cave views, and springs.Sightseeing varies based on river conditions and time of year. Around 5-6 hours later, you’ll spot the take out ramp on your right at the stop sign. Once you have completed your trip, we’ll have a van and trailer ready to pick you and your boat up based upon the pick-up time you chose earlier.
Copper and Kings Brandy Distillery Tour
Kentucky’s rich distilling heritage is now forging the future of craft spirits with innovation, creativity and personality. Copper & Kings is an American brandy company based in Butchertown that makes a dynamic American style brandy. Their brandies are batch distilled exclusively in copper pot-stills, and are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, boise (powdered oak, shavings or infusion) other flavors, synthetic chemicals or caramel colorants for an uncorrupted, authentic, natural flavor, nose and color. In addition to Brandy, Copper & Kings produces gin and absinthe which is “just so much more rock and roll than gin”. At the distillery you can discover the processes and formulas behind the world’s most elusive and rebellious spirit and get a jump on what the future holds for Absinthe in America. You’ll also want to check out the 75% underground, naturally climate controlled brandy maturation cellar where the barrels are sonically aged with some great music (you’ll need ear plugs for the full effect). In the rooftop tasting room you’ll experience a breathtaking view of the Louisville skyline from their perch high above the Butchertown neighborhood. The vantage point just east of the city is unparalleled for views West to downtown - time it right and enjoy a spectacular sunset. In the garden you’ll find solar panels, shipping containers, salvaged wood tables, recycling and a Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary: Learn about how we are working hard to treasure and preserve our environment.