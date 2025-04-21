There’s more to Kentucky than thoroughbred horses and barrel-aged bourbon.

It’s true that few visitors can resist those famous calling cards. Yet this state lies at a geographic and cultural crossroads between two distinct and fiercely proud American heartlands, the South and the Midwest – making it a place that’s not quite like anywhere else in the USA. Kentucky is a place of bucolic landscapes and alluring national parks, with a culinary scene that’s worth exploring in between the bourbon and bluegrass.

Advertisement

These are nine reasons why you’ll want to get to know Kentucky better.

1. Pay tribute to the Greatest at the Muhammad Ali Center

The greatest and most charismatic boxer to ever grace the ring, Muhammad Ali has been given a fitting tribute at the Muhammad Ali Center, one of Louisville’s top attractions. Ali was born in Louisville in 1942, and this museum explores his life, boxing triumphs, political activism and legacy – making for an outstanding afternoon at any time of year. It’s at its liveliest during the newish Ali Festival, which commemorates the boxer’s great achievements for a week in June.

A rock climber at the Red River Gorge, Daniel Boone National Forest, Kentucky. Oliclimb/Shutterstock

2. Have an outdoor adventure in Daniel Boone National Forest

The expansive Daniel Boone National Forest features 700,000 acres of rugged ravines and gravity-defying sandstone arches spread across the Appalachian foothills. Perhaps its most famous feature is the Red River Gorge, which draws serious rock climbers from across the country.

The adjacent Natural Bridge State Resort Park is famed for its stunning sandstone arch, with a 78ft (24m) span and 65ft (20m) opening, and has many more hiking and climbing routes that beckon to outdoorsy types. The whole area is just far enough off the beaten path to instill a real sense of discovery and adventure for those who visit.

A bourbon flight at the Old Forester Distillery, Louisville, Kentucky. Arne Beruldsen/Shutterstock

3. Compare and contrast fine whiskeys along the Bourbon Trail

Sweet, oaky bourbon is one of the world’s most prized spirits, and synonymous with the state of Kentucky (where 95% of the world’s bourbon gets distilled). Embarking on a connoisseur’s tasting journey through the postcard-perfect bourbon country around Bardstown and Frankfort is one of the state’s can’t-miss experiences.

Advertisement

Once you’ve worked out the logistics of plotting out your route across bourbon country (designated drivers, rideshare apps and organized tours will be huge helps), Kentucky’s best distilleries will be happy to showcase the subtle differences between their bourbons, which you’ll sample surrounded by green fields and horse farms.

Since the state updated its laws to allow 1¾-ounce sample pours and sales by the glass, visits to our favorite distilleries ­­– Woodford Reserve, Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace and Maker’s Mark, among others – have gotten a whole lot more…gratifying.

Corvettes of all vintages and colors are the draw at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. AllThings4/Shutterstock

4. Admire dreamy sports cars at the National Corvette Museum

For decades, the Chevrolet Corvette has seduced even the most casual car buff. “America’s Sports Car” is the star of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, where some 80 Corvette models – including one-off concept cars and prototypes – are on dramatic display. Highlights include the world’s only 1983 Corvette (production was halted that year due to a change in California emissions laws); wrecked vehicles crushed when a sinkhole opened under the museum in 2014 (kids will get a kick out of peering into the cave via a manhole in the floor); and loads of classic convertibles, which are guaranteed to instill a sense of they-don’t-’em-make-them-like-they-used-to nostalgia.

Kentucky’s Bluegrass country features pastoral scenes that could be out of a painting. alexeys/iStockphoto/Getty Images

5. Soak up the country air in beautiful Bluegrass country

Few American landscapes are as gorgeous as north-central Kentucky’s Bluegrass country, whose brilliant-green hills are dotted with ponds, poplar trees and handsome estate houses, and crisscrossed with never-ending fences safeguarding prized thoroughbred horses. It’s a scene of rural Americana out of a painting.

Driving through endless rolling hills and taking in the scenery is a reward in itself. Should you wish to make a stop, we’d recommend WinStar Farm. Founded in the 1700s, this prestigious horse farm has bred numerous champions; you can tour its stallion complex several days a week. Base yourself in the small, hip city of Lexington, and take in some culture, craft beer and historic distractions in between your country idylls.

6. Tuck into a Hot Brown and other Kentucky culinary favorites

No trip to Kentucky would be complete without a taste of the state’s most famous dish. The Hot Brown – an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon, tomato and Mornay sauce – was invented in 1926 at Louisville’s Brown Hotel, and remains a staple of restaurant menus throughout the state. Yet Kentucky’s culinary scene is hardly a relic of the past, and many of its innovative chefs have earned national attention.

A visit to Proof on Main in Louisville or Carson’s Food & Drink in Lexington will give you a taste of the state’s vibrant culinary scene. Bookend a meal to remember with a craft beer at Louisville’s Holy Grale or Monnik Beer Company (the latter has the best beer-cheese dip in Kentucky), or Lexington’s Country Boy Brewing.

The caverns of Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky. Ko Zatu/Shutterstock

7. Go underground at Mammoth Cave National Park

Anyone who loves a (literal) underground scene will thrill to Mammoth Cave National Park – which boasts the longest cave system on earth, with some 400 miles (644km) of surveyed passageways. Located 23 miles (37km) northeast of Bowling Green, this massive cavern system is worth a detour not only for fascinating ranger-guided subterranean tours and serious day-long spelunking excursions (reservations recommended), but also for its lesser-known hiking trails above ground. Snaking through the forest are some 85 miles (137km) of hiking paths, plus 60 miles (97km) of horse-riding trails and 25 miles (40km) of mountain biking routes. Aboveground and below, there’s an activity for everyone at this outdoor adventure juggernaut.

Outside the Louisville Slugger Museum, Louisville, Kentucky. Pgiam/Getty Images

8. Step into the batter’s box at the Louisville Slugger Museum

The Louisville Slugger baseball bat might be the most iconic 42 inches of hardwood in the whole world of sports. At the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, you can see how baseball’s most famous bat is made, alongside displays on the great players who wielded it. Babe Ruth’s 1926 record-setting Louisville Slugger is on display, complete with notches for every home run carved by the Bambino himself. The museum forms a key part of Louisville’s cultural cradle, Museum Row on Main, which comprises nine museums and distilleries spread across four historic downtown blocks.

Spectators at Churchill Downs before the Kentucky Derby, Louisville. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

9. Savor the scene during the “greatest two minutes in sports”

Taking place on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby isn’t just the world’s greatest horse race. It’s the longest-running continuous sporting event in North America. Making the trip to join the festivities is a variable bucket-list bonanza of sports and style, bourbon and betting.

Join a who’s-who of elite Americas – all decked to the nines in seersucker suits and extravagant hats – for a mint julep–fueled race-day blowout. After hours of build-up, everything culminates in a mere blink of an eye: the race itself is over in just two minutes.

Even if you fail to wangle a ticket on race day, the Kentucky Derby Museum and its guided tours around the Churchill Downs racetrack remain some of Kentucky’s most interesting cultural diversions all year long.