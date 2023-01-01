Touring Maker's is like visiting a historic theme park, in a good way. You'll see the old gristmill, the 1840s master distiller's house and the old-fashioned firehouse. Watch oatmeal-esque sour mash ferment in huge cypress vats, see whiskey being double-distilled in copper pots and peek at bourbon barrels aging in wooden warehouses. Tours depart on a rolling basis; the last one is 90 minutes before closing time. At the gift shop you can stamp your own bottle with the iconic red-wax seal.

The tasting included with the tour is generous. Longer specialty tours are also available, but require advance booking. Star Hill Provisions, the restaurant on-site, lets you soak up any bourbon overindulgence with tasty Southern fare.