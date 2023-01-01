Micro-distiller Willett offers a terrific tour of its vintage 120-acre property, including a prolonged look into the refurbished chalet distillery where big stainless-steel corn-mash cookers and seven 10,000-gallon stainless-steel fermenters are all open – their aroma dizzying and tempting. The 60-minute excursion takes it all in, while the 30-minute tour sticks to the barrel aging warehouse. A swell tasting follows each. Or you can do a tasting only for $8. Tours go on the hour; last one is at 4pm.

Tour group size is relatively small, so reservations are wise. A coffee shop in the visitor center provides fuel for the road.