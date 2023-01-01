The entrance to Lux Row via a long, tree-shaded driveway sets the idyllic scene. The distillery sprawls across a 90-acre farm where peacocks roam and the original 1795 stone farmhouse still stands. If Lux Row’s name doesn’t sound familiar, its bourbon brands likely do: Ezra Brooks, Rebel Yell, Blood Oath and David Nicholson. Smell the mash being cooked and watch barrels get filled during one-hour tours that end in the tasting room with three samples plus chocolate pairings. Reservations required.

Tours go every hour on the hour, with the last one at 3pm. Lux Row opened its site in 2018, so it's a Bourbon Trail newbie. Prior to that its products were being made by contract distillers.