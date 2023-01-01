While Barton has some cool old buildings, it’s more of a straightforward, working distillery than a scenic, museum-y one. The hour-long traditional tour offers the usual glimpse of burbling pots and resting barrels. What’s unusual is the cost: nothing! Tours leave on the hour (plus the half-hour on Saturdays), with the last one at 3pm. No reservations needed. You also can walk in anytime for a three-pour tasting from the congenial staff.

Longer tours (also free) that cover more of the grounds are available, but you must reserve ahead for those. Like its sibling Buffalo Trace, Barton 1792 isn't on the official Bourbon Trail, so you won't find it listed on the trail map.