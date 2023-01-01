Members of the Beam family – as in the folks who make mega selling Jim Beam – own Limestone Branch. The micro-distillery looks like a western lodge, all thick-cut stone and timber, which makes sense considering its main brand is Yellowstone, a bourbon named after the national park. Hour-long tours delve into the family history via old photographs and artifacts, take you up close to the copper stills and aging barrels, and end with a tasting. Or pop in for a 25-minute tasting only ($5).

It’s a great informal vibe where you’ll likely cross paths with the owners. A bar and patio allow you to stay and soak up country vistas. Tours and tastings happen every hour on the hour (every half hour on Sundays).