San Diego calls itself ‘America’s Finest City’ and its breezy confidence and sunny countenance filter down to folks you encounter every day on the street. It feels like a collection of villages each with its own personality, but it’s the nation’s eighth-largest city and we’re hard-pressed to think of a more laid-back place.
What’s not to love? San Diego bursts with world-famous attractions for the entire family, including the zoo, Legoland and the museums of Balboa Park, plus a bubbling Downtown, beautiful hikes for all, more than 60 beaches and America’s most perfect weather.
Top experiences in San Diego
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Fig Tree Cafe in San DiegoCafe
Liberty Public Market in San DiegoMarket
Old Town Mexican Café in San DiegoMexican
Juniper & Ivy in San DiegoCalifornian
Pacific Beach Fish Shop in San DiegoSeafood
Hash House a Go Go in San DiegoAmerican
Nomad Donuts in San DiegoDesserts
George's at the Cove in La JollaCalifornian
Clayton's Coffee Shop in San DiegoDiner
Hodad's in San DiegoBurgers
San Diego activities
Skip the Line: USS Midway Museum
The USS Midway was the US Navy's longest serving carrier of the 20th century (1945-1992), and the largest ship in the world for a decade, housing 4,500 crew! Now you can walk in the footsteps of 225,000 sailors on a self-guided audio tour narrated by former Midway sailors and officers. More than 65 locations, from the engine room to the bridge, and 25 restored historic aircraft are on display. The USS Midway also contains interactive exhibits and climb-aboard aircraft for all ages. Don't miss the flight simulators, gift shop and cafe. Experience what it was like to be part of a "city at sea", explore galleys, officer's country, sleeping quarters and the engine room of the first Navy ship too large for the Panama Canal! You will be amazed by the 4-acre flight deck and the 360-degree panoramic view of downtown San Diego. Located in Navy Town USA, a visit to the Midway is uniquely San Diego!
San Diego Tour: Hop-on Hop-off Trolley
Turn back the pages of history and relive San Diego's early days as it became the Birthplace of California. In Old Town San Diego (sometimes called the "Jamestown of the Pacific"), you will experience early Americana with its distinctive "West Coast Style" Spanish flavor. The San Diego Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour is the easiest way to get around town. You can hop on and off at any of the 10 stops as often as you like. The stops are conveniently located close to all popular attractions, shops and restaurants. Trolleys depart every 30 minutes.
San Diego Zoo
Come meet the newest addition to the panda family, and the fifth baby panda born at the San Diego Zoo! This is truly one of the most unique and most beloved species on the planet - and very few are ever seen outside their native habitat in northern China. The San Diego Zoo is highlighting California animals from the ancient past, present and future in The Harry and Grace Steele Elephant Odyssey, the newest and most unique exhibit to date! At the Elephant Odyssey, step into the fossil dig site and explore prehistoric fossil evidence, and visit the habitats of current wildlife species including elephants, a pair of lions and a jaguar! Learn about extinction causes of the mammoth and saber-toothed tiger and stop by the Pleistocene playground to find out about conservation projects at work. Activities available at San Diego Zoo include (additional costs may apply): Guided Bus Tour: A 35-minute tour by double-decker bus covering 75 percent of the San Diego Zoo. Your ticket also includes use of the Express Bus which allows you to hop on and off at 3 different stops throughout the Zoo. (included) Skyfari Aerial Tram: Take an airborne shortcut over the treetops to the other end of the Zoo and enjoy spectacular views of the Zoo, its animal and plant collection, and surrounding Balboa Park. (included) Balboa Park Miniature Railroad: pulls out of the station for 3-minute rides around a portion of Balboa Park. (approx. $1.75) 4-D Theater: If you haven’t experienced 4-D, it’s a film that you can see and hear but also feel, smell, and sense. Wind in your face, snow on your head, a pat on the back—it’s like you’re there, part of the action! This new attraction is located near the western terminal of Skyfari. Guests can purchase tickets at the entrance or at the theater ticket booth. (approx. $6) Make sure to visit the Conrad Prebys Australian Outback exhibit which showcases some of the wonders from the Land Down Under. Venture through a eucalyptus grove and discover species from wombats to wallabies and kookaburras to cockatoos. The Australian Outback exhibit culminates at a Queenslander house-style care center that overlooks a forest for the Zoo's Queensland koala colony - the largest koala colony outside of Australia. Don't miss your chance to see the adorable new Panda cub Xiao Liwu ("Little Gift"). He is on display (weather permitting) from 9am to noon daily.
San Diego Seal Tour
This 90-minute fully-narrated journey departs from Seaport Village located on Harbor Drive at the Embarcadero. As you travel along the beautiful Big Bay by land, you will hear stories of early sailors as well as the history of the 14-mile long working bay. You also will learn about the importance of the military in San Diego. Pass by San Diego International Airport, dedicated to aviator Charles Lindbergh, just one of the many people you will hear about on your San Diego Seal Tour. Then, you will splash down into the San Diego Bay off Shelter Island, where you begin the water-tour segment of the journey. As the seal travels through the north end of the Big Bay, keep your eyes peeled for a chance encounter with a California brown pelican. The Big Bay provides views of Point Loma, home to the Cabrillo National Monument, Naval Air Station North Island, the Point Loma Submarine Base and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The area is a popular playground for seals and sea-lions so keep your eyes out during your San Diego duck tour - make that seal tour! Return to land where you will return to your starting point via Harbor Drive, passing the Maritime Museum and Cruise Ship Terminal along the way. *Please Note: Tour route is subject to change without notice due to weather or traffic conditions.
San Diego Harbor Cruise
Cruise through the San Diego Bay as your friendly, informative narrators point out the sights. On board, relax on the comfortable seating and pleasant sun decks, and head down to the galley below for food and beverages available for purchase. Your fully narrated harbor cruise will take you to the US Naval fleet, the famous Coronado Bay Bridge, San Diego's bustling shipyards and the Star of India, the oldest iron-hulled sailing ship still afloat. Take the 2-hour harbor cruise for the full tour; if you only have time for the 1-hour option, choose between either the north or south bay departures. On the north bay cruise, see North Island Naval Air Station, Harbor and Shelter islands, the Naval Sub Base and Cabrillo National Monument. The south bay cruise will take you to see the Star of India, the US Navy surface fleet, the Coronado Bay Bridge and busy shipyards.
San Diego City Tour
Board your comfortable, air-conditioned coach at your San Diego hotel or at Kettner Blvd and embark on your tour of San Diego's most famous attractions and popular neighborhoods including Old Town, Little Italy and the Embarcadero. Admire the Victorian-era buildings in the historic Gaslamp Quarter, and visit San Diego's East Village for a photo stop at PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres baseball team. Make your way through beautiful and scenic Balboa Park, and stop for photos of the park's Botanical Building, featuring a multitude of vibrant plants and flowers. Continue to the affluent, seaside area of La Jolla to see natural sea caves and seals and delight in panoramic views of San Diego from Mt Soledad. Take in the lively atmosphere and see the many shops and restaurants in Old Town, considered the birthplace of California because it was where the first Europeans settled in the 1700s. Your four-hour coach tour of San Diego concludes with drop-off at your hotel. Upgrade to visit USS Midway or Seaport Village Opt to also include admission to the family-friendly USS Midway Museum at Navy Pier, the most-visited naval ship museum in the world. Through a self-guided audio tour, explore a multitude of restored aircraft, the engine room, galley, crew's sleeping quarters and ship's bridge. Check out the informative films, interactive exhibits and flight simulators. Or, wander the cobblestone pathways of waterfront Seaport Village, enjoying an eclectic array of boutiques and restaurants; live music and street performers; and views of the San Diego Bay. Use your provided maps and discount guide to make the most of your visit. Stay as long as you wish at the museum or shopping village and make your own way back to your hotel, or request drop-off at your hotel when you're ready.