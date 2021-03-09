San Diego bursts with world-famous attractions for the entire family, from sandy beaches and kid-friendly hiking trails to its famous zoo and the museums of Balboa Park. But for many, the year-round good weather is what seals the deal. As northern parts of the country dig out the coats for fall and winter, surf swells build and warm temperatures linger in San Diego, with mostly dry days right through to November.

The weather isn't the only thing that draws travelers to this happy West Coast hub. San Diego calls itself "America’s Finest City" for a reason. Its breezy confidence and sunny countenance filter down to the folks you encounter every day on the street. San Diego's neighborhoods feel like a collection of villages, each with their own personalities, but this is the nation’s eighth-largest city. For its size, there's probably nowhere more laid-back on earth.

Whenever you choose to come, we promise you'll be pleasantly surprised. Here are the best times to visit San Diego.

Hiking around San Diego is a great way to fill the warm, bright days of fall ©Jeremy Janus / Getty Images

Shoulder Season: September to October, March to May

Best time for hikers and budget travelers

San Diego has hiking trails snaking out into the countryside all around the city, and the shoulder season is the prime time to enjoy them as temperatures are warm rather than sizzling, and the skies remain crystal clear. Fall brings strong swells and offshore Santa Ana winds for the surfers, while the spring sees more frequent onshore winds, making the surfing a bit more sporadic. Fall and spring are friendly on the pocket too, as hotel rates fall from summer peaks.

Overall, October is the best month to go to San Diego. It has excellent weather, fewer crowds, more affordable accommodation prices and cheaper flights.

Summer is beach time in San Diego ©Corey Jenkins / Getty Images

High Season: June to August

Best for experiencing the city's freewheeling spirit

Whoosh! Here comes a skateboarder. Splash! There goes a wet-suited surfer, board under arm. Overlooking the shore, there's a Chanel-clad diner lifting a dainty porcelain cup off its saucer. The city of San Diego and its coastal neighborhoods exude the kind of freewheeling spirit that brings out the best in people, and summer is the season to surrender to its siren song.

The hot, dry months from June to August are the peak summer season in San Diego; temperatures and hotel rates soar, and it can get busy on the city's 60-plus beaches. Amidst the blue-sky weather, June often sees the cloudy skies referred to by Californians as "June Gloom." July could be considered the worst time to visit San Diego, as it’s the busiest and the most expensive month to visit. Kids are on summer break, crowds are dense and hotels fill up. But July also brings Pride celebrations, professional baseball and tons of summer programming like outdoor movie nights. It’s all about what you’re looking for.

Maybe you can get a good deal at the iconic Hotel Coronado in the winter months ©Charles Davies / 500px

Low Season: November to February

Best for whale watching

Although it's far from cold, San Diego is slightly chillier in the winter months and there's a higher chance of rain. On the other hand, it's whale-watching season, so there are perks for the small inconvenience of bringing a warm layer.

Gray whales pass San Diego from mid-December to late February on their way south to Baja California, and again in mid-March on their way back up to Alaskan waters. Their 12,000-mile round-trip journey is the longest migration of any mammal on earth, and you can spot them easily along the San Diego coast.

Here's a month-by-month guide to visiting San Diego

Comic-Con International in July is among the most well-known annual festivals in San Diego, but there are many other events to discover throughout the year.

January

While it is the wettest month in Southern California, San Diego doesn't see too much rain. It's a slow time for coastal travel, making room rates their lowest.

Key Events: San Diego Rodeo, Farmers Insurance Open

February

Wildflowers start blooming in the low desert outside the city. It's the second of the region's wettest months. The last of the whales make their way up the coast. Valentine's Day is booked solid at restaurants and resorts.

Key Events: San Diego Museum Month, San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

The desert surrounding the city blooms brilliantly in the spring © Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

March

The rain eases so travelers head back to the coast, especially during spring break (which varies depending on school schedules and the Easter holiday). March is the peak month for wildflower viewing in the hills.

Key events: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

April

Shoulder season means lower prices except during spring break. The weather is consistently lovely and the crowds at a minimum.

Key events: San Diego Beach and Bay Half Marathon, La Jolla Concours d'Elegance classic cars show

May

It's the last month before vacationing school kids swarm attractions. Travel peaks over the Memorial Day holiday weekend – in fact, it's one of the year's busiest travel times.

Key Events: Cinco de Mayo, Rock'n'Roll Marathon, Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

School is out and the families are here to play ©Hero Images / Getty Images

June

Nearly everywhere gets busier in San Diego when school lets out for summer. Beaches, theme parks and resorts are booming. The fog is lingering.

Key Events: San Diego County Fair

July

Beach season is in full swing as the waters have finally warmed up and wetsuits are less necessary. Theme parks are mobbed by vacationers. The Fourth of July holiday is summer's peak travel weekend.

Key Events: Comic-Con International, Big Bay Boom 4th of July, Del Mar racing season begins

August

Warm weather and water temperatures keep beaches busy. School summer vacations come to an end, but everywhere stays packed. Travel slows slightly before Labor Day weekend.

Key events: Point Loma Summer Concerts, La Jolla Music Society SummerFest

Fall means fewer crowds and Kid Free San Diego in October brings big family savings ©Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

September

Summer's last hurrah is Labor Day weekend, which is extremely busy almost everywhere. After the kids go back to school, the city quiets down a bit.

Key Events: Miramar Air Show, KAABOO music festival, San Diego Restaurant Week

October

It's shoulder season and things get much, much quieter even though the weather remains balmy. Travel deals abound all over the city.

Key Events: Kids Free October at the San Diego Zoo, Fleet Week San Diego

San Diego sparkles all year round ©Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

November

Temperatures start to drop ever so slightly. The beaches and theme parks are less busy, except around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Key Events: San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, Día de los Muertos, Beer Week

December

Christmas and New Year's Eve are extremely crowded travel times, but worth it for palm-tree light displays and holiday cheer.

Key Events: DirecTV Holiday Bowl, San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, New Year's Eve

What is the cheapest month to visit San Diego?

October and November are the cheapest months to book a SoCal trip. You’ve got mild, comfortable weather (the temperature stays around 70°F) and fewer crowds. But, most importantly, you can enjoy bargain prices on accommodation and flights. As the majority of visitors go home from summer vacation, the hotels are getting cheaper and you can score deals. The only exception is Thanksgiving break in November, when the number of visitors soars.

During the fall, you can profit from many free San Diego attractions and enjoy pleasant coastal hiking trails without the scorching summer heat. October is also the best month for visiting the iconic San Diego Zoo. Children under the age of 11 may enter free of charge when accompanied by a paid adult from October 1-31.

What is the rainy season in San Diego?

The rainy season in San Diego is from December to March. January is usually the wettest and coldest month of the year, but December and February don’t fall too far behind. Winter is definitely not a time for a beach holiday, as the ocean gets cold and unwelcoming. But it’s the best season for whale watching as thousands of gray whales embark on a migration journey to the breeding grounds starting in December.

Keep planning your trip to San Diego:

Surf, sip and saunter through San Diego's ultra-cool neighborhoods

Top things to do in San Diego

The best day trips from San Diego