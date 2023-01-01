Balboa Park includes a number of gardens, reflecting different horticultural styles and environments, including Alcazar Garden, a formal, Spanish-style garden; Palm Canyon, with more than 50 species of palms; Japanese Friendship Garden; Australian Garden; Rose Garden; and Desert Garden (best in spring). Florida Canyon gives an idea of the San Diego landscape before Spanish settlement. Free tours depart the Balboa Park Visitors Center each week, covering various themes from botany to architecture. See www.balboapark.org/explore/tours for details.