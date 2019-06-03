Balboa Park is a 1200-acre space with 17 museums and cultural institutions, including key attractions San Diego History Center, San Diego Air & Space Museum, San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego Museum of Man, San Diego Natural History Museum and San Diego Zoo. All attractions are easily walkable, or jump aboard the park's tram to whizz around them all at speed.

One-day explorer tickets include admission to five museums for adult/child $46/$27, multiday explorer tickets include admission for 17 museums over seven consecutive days for adult/child $57/$30, plus zoo entry adult/child $97/$62.