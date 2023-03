The Casa de Balboa has a fabled past. A Spanish renaissance-style structure was built in this very spot for Balboa's 1915 exposition. It burned down in 1978, but was rebuilt in 1982 to the same style. While you can't gain access to much of the building, you can look up and marvel at the ornate reconstructed details and turrets, and walk under the arches to enter the San Diego History Center, Model Railroad Museum and Museum of Photographic Arts.