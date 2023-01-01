Parque de la Amistad

For a glimpse at what a wall between neighbors really looks like, find your way to binational Friendship Park. On the Mexico side of the wall in Playas de Tijuana, you'll find provocative murals, thriving gardens and celebratory music. The US side of the wall is austere and quiet, but on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm, US Border Patrol guards escort visitors inside to speak with loved ones and touch fingers through small holes in the mesh fence.

Observers should be prepared to feel all the feels.

It's worth noting that until 1994, the park did not have a wall, and visitors from both sides of the border could spend a supervised day together. Local activists and volunteers hope to someday return to this arrangement.