Frontón Palacio Jai Alai

Tijuana

Oddly baroque in style, the striking Frontón Palacio Jai Alai dates from 1926 and for decades hosted the fast-moving ball game of jai alai – a sort of hybrid between squash and tennis, originating in Spain's Basque country. A strike by players combined with lack of attendance led to its closure. Today it's a massive music venue.

