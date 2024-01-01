Oddly baroque in style, the striking Frontón Palacio Jai Alai dates from 1926 and for decades hosted the fast-moving ball game of jai alai – a sort of hybrid between squash and tennis, originating in Spain's Basque country. A strike by players combined with lack of attendance led to its closure. Today it's a massive music venue.
