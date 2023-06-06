Shop
© Sherry Smith/Getty Images
Tijuana boasts the ‘most crossed border in the world,’ and in many ways offers the full border-town experience with its vibrant cocktail of cultures, vigorous nightlife, great range of restaurants and bars, and sleazy red-light district. Yes it's gritty and yes, there's plenty of violent crime, but in reality tourists are rarely a target. What's changed about Tijuana over the years is the emergence of a dynamic craft beer, dining and urban art scene. Several pasajes (passages) off main thoroughfare La Revolución (or La Revo, as it is commonly known) are now home to contemporary galleries and arty cafes. Many hip, lauded restaurants have opened in Zona Río, the upscale commercial center that runs alongside the river. Here you'll also find Plaza Fiesta, the rough-around-the-edges center of the craft beer and bar scene that perhaps more than anywhere embodies the ever-evolving, hedonistic yet distinctly Mexican soul of Tijuana.
For a glimpse at what a wall between neighbors really looks like, find your way to binational Friendship Park. On the Mexico side of the wall in Playas de…
This atmospheric arty alley reflects TJ's growing urban art scene. The walls are painted with vibrant graffiti-style murals – the perfect backdrop to the…
A tranquil, recently remodeled boardwalk by the sea, stretching about a kilometer and livened up with ever-evolving murals, beach bars and cozy cafes. Pub…
Part local art gallery, part coworking space, part drinking and dining hub, with some modern accommodations thrown in for good measure. It's all just a 10…
The Museo de las Californias chronicles the history of the Baja Peninsula from prehistoric times to the present. The exhibit kicks off with replica cave…
Oddly baroque in style, the striking Frontón Palacio Jai Alai dates from 1926 and for decades hosted the fast-moving ball game of jai alai – a sort of…
Parque Morelos is an ecological reserve and the largest park in Tijuana. Bring the kids and enjoy the spacious recreation areas, pool, lake, botanical…
Catedral de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe
Modern Catholic church amidst the busy center of TJ.
Best Things to Do
Tijuana has long had a reputation as a gritty party town, but it is also a warm and welcoming city with authentic Mexican charm.Read article
Mar 21, 2019 • 5 min read
May 21, 2018 • 4 min read
