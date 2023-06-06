Overview

Tijuana boasts the ‘most crossed border in the world,’ and in many ways offers the full border-town experience with its vibrant cocktail of cultures, vigorous nightlife, great range of restaurants and bars, and sleazy red-light district. Yes it's gritty and yes, there's plenty of violent crime, but in reality tourists are rarely a target. What's changed about Tijuana over the years is the emergence of a dynamic craft beer, dining and urban art scene. Several pasajes (passages) off main thoroughfare La Revolución (or La Revo, as it is commonly known) are now home to contemporary galleries and arty cafes. Many hip, lauded restaurants have opened in Zona Río, the upscale commercial center that runs alongside the river. Here you'll also find Plaza Fiesta, the rough-around-the-edges center of the craft beer and bar scene that perhaps more than anywhere embodies the ever-evolving, hedonistic yet distinctly Mexican soul of Tijuana.