Malecón de Playas

A tranquil, recently remodeled boardwalk by the sea, stretching about a kilometer and livened up with ever-evolving murals, beach bars and cozy cafes. Pub Zebra is the best spot here for a craft brew, and just south of the boardwalk, Horno 320 fires up delicious pizzas. Its neighbor, the artsy, bi-level coffee-shop Café Aquamarino, has an amazing sunset view from a rooftop lounge.

For those interested in exploring Playas de Tijuana and visiting the nearby Parque de la Amistad, North Hostel (dorm/double from US$15/40) is a solid stay.