San Diego Main Library

A couple blocks east of Petco Park, the city's recent landmark is a beauty. Crowned by a steel-and-mesh dome, the futuristic, nine-story library features art-filled public spaces and plenty of learning opportunities – it has the second largest collection of baseball memorabilia in the US. It's fully open to the public for a wander and you can even log on to the free wi-wi. The architect? Rob Wellington Quigley, who also designed the New Children's Museum.