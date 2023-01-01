The hulking aircraft carrier USS Midway was one of the navy’s flagships from 1945 to 1991, last playing a combat role in the First Gulf War. On the flight deck, walk right up to some two dozen restored aircraft, including an F-14 Tomcat and F-4 Phantom jet fighter. Admission includes an audio tour along the narrow confines of the upper decks to the bridge, the admiral’s war room, the brig and the ‘pri-fly’ (primary flight control; the carrier’s equivalent of a control tower).

There are also air combat flight simulators ($16 for one or two persons). Some inside areas get stuffy on warm summer days: come early to avoid midday heat and crowds. Allow two to four hours on board; wear comfortable clothing; and bring earphones for the audio tour. Parking is $10.