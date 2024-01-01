Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church

The rich ceiling murals here were painted by an Italian who was flown over to do the work. The church, built in 1925, is still a hub for Little Italy activity and is among San Diego’s best pieces of religious art. Across the street in Amici Park, locals play bocce, an Italian form of outdoor bowling.
