Part local art gallery, part coworking space, part drinking and dining hub, with some modern accommodations thrown in for good measure. It's all just a 10-minute walk south from the San Ysidro Border, and just sayin', cactus-fruit cocktails at Cereus Bar do wonders for a traveler's first impression of Tijuana.

If you have one too many, consider staying the night in one of the lofts upstairs (doubles from US$50).