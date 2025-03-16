Tijuana has long had the reputation as a gritty party town, a den of debauchery just south of the border. And while there’s often some truth to a stereotype, Tijuana is also a warm and welcoming city with authentic Mexican charm, a thriving cultural and food scene, and yes, a dynamic nightlife.

The crime rate in Tijuana remains stubbornly high, but if you stick to well-touristed areas and keep your wits about you, you are all but assured a safe and memorable time.

Here are some of our favorite things to see and do in Baja’s largest city.

People stroll along Avenida Revolucion, the city's main thoroughfare. Sherry Smith/Getty Images

1. Have a craft beer on "La Revu"

Avenida Revolución or "La Revu" is the historic heart of Tijuana’s party zone, where Americans first came to drink, gamble and generally let loose during Prohibition. Over 100 years later, it remains a bustling hub of tourism, with a 200ft-tall arch serving as the gateway to thumping dance clubs and crowded bars interspersed with souvenir shops and pharmacies selling cheap meds. But beyond the kitsch and die-hard partiers, you’ll find La Revu is also home to a booming craft beer scene with hot spots like Insurgente, Teorema and Norte Brewing pouring some of Tijuana’s most innovative and tasty beers.

Detour: For a break from the action (or to help soak up your beer), step inside Cesar’s, a historic restaurant in the middle of the strip. Considered the birthplace of the Caesar salad, its bow-tied servers still prepare its signature dish tableside.

2. Take in the urban art (and a vegan taco) in Pasaje Rodríguez

A 550ft-long passageway connecting La Revu with Avenida Constitución, Pasaje Rodríguez is an unexpectedly artsy spot covered in vibrant murals. Meander through it, taking in the ever-changing art (and snapping a selfie or two), and peruse the indie bookshops and old school record stores. A handful of boho cafes and organic eateries make it easy to linger. On weekends, come for the artisanal market, with vendors selling their one-of-a-kind jewelry, art and clothing. Pop up art exhibits as well as live music performances (and even film screenings) are common too.

The IMAX dome at Centro Cultural Tijuana (CECUT). Robert Briggs/Shutterstock

3. Step into a cultural powerhouse

You’ll see it from a distance – a giant sphere sitting along the leafy Paseo de los Héroes. Housing an IMAX theater that screens documentaries and indie films, this iconic globe-shaped building is part of the Centro Cultural Tijuana (CECUT). Wandering through the campus, you’ll find a sophisticated arts and science center with everything from modern art galleries and an aquarium to the superb Museo de las Californias, chronicling the history of Baja Peninsula, from prehistoric times to the present. If you have time, buy tickets to a show in its cushy theater – a concert, a dance performance, a play… another window into Tijuana.

4. Party like a local

If you’re looking to party like a local, head to the upscale and vibrant Zona Río neighborhood. It’s here where Tijuanenses flock on weekends. Plaza Fiesta is an open-air labyrinth of lively bars and restaurants and the hub of the action with ever-present crowds and a no-holds-barred vibe. Explore further into the neighborhood and you’ll find even more options – from trendy bars and hipster speakeasies (hi there, Nórtico Bar) to see-and-be-seen night clubs like El Alebrije. If Latin beats are your thing, beeline to Menéalo Night Club where live salsa bands will have you spinning the night away.

Detour: After a night on the town, follow the trail of partiers to Las Ahumaderas, also known as Taco Alley, for a late night (or early morning) snack. A row of mom-and-pop taco stands, this is a longtime go-to spot for some of the best tacos in town: handmade tortillas with sizzling fillings and the simplest of toppings.

Enjoy freshly prepared tacos. kevinruss/Getty Images

5. Eat gourmet on a budget

For foodies in Tijuana, there’s no better spot than the Telefónica Gastro Park. A trendy open-air food hall near the industrial section of town, it’s home to a collection of gourmet food trucks run by some of the most innovative chefs in the city. Expect a variety of affordable eats, from fish tacos and burgers to ramen and charcuterie. Communal tables are set up in the center of the action, potted cacti and twinkling lights all around.

Local tip: For drinks, the adjacent brick warehouse has a coffee shop, full-service bar and craft brewery too.

6. Join the fandom of lucha libre

Watching lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) is a quintessential national pastime, and Tijuana is a top spot to see a show. Most Friday nights, fans from both sides of the border stream into Auditorio de Tijuana to watch masked luchadores perform high flying acrobatics, gut-punches, and even using props like folding chairs against each other as part of a telenovela-style storyline. In the stands, passionate crowds cheer and hurl insults at the performers while vendors wind their way through the aisles selling everything from doughnuts to chicharrones (fried pig skin).

Detour: Deep dive into the culture of lucha libre at the Museo de la Lucha Libre Mexicana (MULLME). The only museum in Mexico dedicated to the sport, its three floors are jam packed with unique memorabilia like original wrestler masks and capes, posters, plastic dolls and even a life-size ring that visitors can step into for snapshots.

The US-Mexico border wall along Playas de Tijuana. Chad Zuber/Shutterstock

7. Stroll along the Malecón

Nearly a mile long, the Malecón (boardwalk) at Playas de Tijuana makes for a pleasant stroll with a sea breeze and beautiful ocean views (and a nice change of pace from the urban center). Lining the walkway are bustling seafood restaurants and heart-shaped sculptures that are vibrantly painted in ever-changing themes. They all lead to the impossible-to-miss US–Mexico border wall, a 30ft-high metal fence extending far into the ocean, with US border patrol trucks often visible through the slats. The wall itself is covered in immigration and social justice-themed murals, a striking contrast to the lighthearted beach scene, creating a place well-worth reflection.

8. Explore a traditional market

The moment you step into Mercado Hidalgo, it’s a sensory overload, transporting you to traditional Mexico – an open-air market overflowing in tropical produce and baked goods, freshly butchered meats and all sorts of dry goods. You’ll find vendors selling home remedies and stands filled with folk art brought from around the country. When hunger strikes, take a seat at one of the mom-and-pop restaurants, selling tasty (and cheap) meals. And while haggling is common, remember to keep it light; ultimately, those extra pesos likely mean more to the vendor than to you.

9. Cheer on the Xolos

Walking through the mouth of a giant xoloitzcuintle (Mexican hairless dog) to enter Estadio Caliente, you’ll feel the energy immediately. Thousands of fans of Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles, or the Xolos, the city’s professional soccer team, pack into the stadium. Almost everyone wears the team’s red and black jerseys, the game bringing chants, waving flags and banging on drums. And just wait for the Xolos to score: the stadium erupts with cheers, strangers hug and fireworks light up the sky. Seeing a game here is definitely fun but also an unforgettable way to join in Tijuana’s community.

Planning tip: Xolo tickets are relatively affordable, ranging from around M$200-900. Be sure to purchase seats in advance on the team’s official website – games often sell out!

Rosarito beach near Tijuana. stellalevi/Getty Images

10. Hit the beach on a day trip

Although the beach at Playas de Tijuana is well-tended and pleasant, the ocean is generally considered unsafe to swim in, due to poor water quality. If you are hankering for an ocean swim, head south to Playa de Rosarito instead. Once a deserted, sandy beach, and then a Hollywood film location (Fox Studios Baja, built in 1996 for the filming of Titanic), Playas de Rosarito is a destination of its own. Head down for an inexpensive day trip in a colectivo (shared cars) from downtown Tijuana.