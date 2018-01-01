Welcome to Tijuana
Tijuana activities
Tijuana City and Shopping Trip from San Diego
This sightseeing tour to Tijuana will bring you to see all the major attractions in the city. Your tour begins as you cross into Mexico and enter a world of contrasts. You'll travel down the main street to reach the Cultural Center. Visit the Zona Rio with the large Rio Mall and see statues of President Abraham Lincoln, Cuahutemoc the Aztec King and other figures of Mexico. See the demolished Tijuana Bullring and the Tijuana Water Tower. Before you go shopping, experience the Tijuana tradition of making your own Mexican taco, a delicious tortilla with meat, chicken or veggies and all the trimmings such as guacamole, salsa, cilantro and onion. Before heading back to the United State your visit to Tijuana will end on the Avenida Revolucion (Revolution Avenue) for best in bargain shopping.Viva Mexico!Important Information:U.S and Canadian Citizens: you must bring a passport for re-entry into the United States. Non-U.S. Citizens: you must bring your passport. You may be required to show a I-94, Multiple Entry Visa or Resident Alien Card for re-entry to the United States. You must confirm and obtain any visa requirements prior to border crossing. All visa requirements are the sole responsibility of the traveler
Independent Day Trip to Tijuana from Los Angeles
During the two- to three-hour drive, your bus driver will provide an overview of downtown Tijuana, give you advice on the best places to shop for bargains and find deals, and tell you the dos and donts of exploring this popular day trip destination. Upon arriving at the boarder your driver will walk you across to Tijuana where you'll board a local bus for a 10 minutes ride to the Avenida Revolucion. Once arriving in downtown Tijuana you will have approximately four hours to explore the city. The lively Avenida Revolucion is lined with shops and boutiques and is the best place to test your bargaining skills and save on leather goods, clothing to and jewelry. After your Mexico-style shopping experience, enjoy authentic food at restaurants and popular eateries. You can also visit the downtown bullring or the Tijuana Cultural Center. This tour is a great way to have a taste of Mexican art and culture.
Tijuana Shopping Adventure from Anaheim
The California border city of Tijuana is located only a few minutes south of San Diego and is well known for its unique shops and restaurants. The city is rich with history and culture and is the second largest city next to Los Angeles on the Pacific Coast.During the drive south of the border, your driver will provide an overview of downtown Tijuana, give you advice on the best places to shop for bargains and find deals, and tell you the dos and don'ts of exploring this popular day trip destination. Upon arriving at the boarder your driver will walk you across to Tijuana where you'll board a local bus for a 10 minutes ride to the Avenida Revolucion. Once in downtown Tijuana you will have approximately four and a half hours to explore the city. The lively Avenida Revolucion is lined with shops and boutiques and is the best place to test your bargaining skills and save on leather goods, clothing to and jewelry. After your Mexico-style shopping experience, enjoy authentic food at restaurants and popular eateries. You can also visit the downtown bullring or the Tijuana Cultural Center. This tour is a great way to have a taste of Mexican art and culture.
Crossing Borders: Tijuana Day Trip from San Diego
In order to understand how we got to this cultural awakening, which is making a people want to come and explore Tijuana once again. We must first show you a little of where we’ve been. This first tour is the perfect “toe dip” into Tijuana, and we do it the only way that will ensure you get a true local experience… We walk! Walking will allow us to fully experience the city in its truest form, getting a better sense of the people who live and work a normal life outside of tourism. Hearing the music that we listen to, smelling the food we enjoy eating after a long day of work, tasting the refreshing hoppy treat we drink to catch up with friends, seeing the people who make this city what it is through the perseverance and tenacity, making you feel what we feel when we say Tijuana. You just need to worry about having fun and explore Tijuana.What's included? Tacos Craft Beer Ticket Water Transportation
Full-Day Tijuana Craft Beer Tour from San Diego
There is no better way to demonstrate the symbiotic relationship between San Diego and Tijuana, than with the craft beer movement. San Diego is well known for its beer, breweries such as Stone, Green Flash, and Ballast Point have not only awed many beer geeks around the world, it also helped redefine our identity as a city. Insurgent, Mammut, and Border Psycho, are just a few of Tijuana’s echoing response to San Diego’s inspirational craft. Learning from groundbreaking techniques, flavor profiles, and marketing strategies used in San Diego, Tijuana zipped it all in one delicious “Chela” at a time, analyzed it, and put it on it's ass to make it uniquely hours. Being the mecca for beer geeks in Mexico, Tijuana has not only caught up with the SD beer movement, it is now interacting and collaborating with its sister city.What's included? Tacos Craft Beer Ticket Water Transportation
Tijuana Food Tasting: Tijuana Day Tour from San Diego
Street food is king in Tijuana! It rules with an unyielding iron fist. No matter what concoction they come up with at the swankiest restaurants, it all derives from the love and respect for the simplicity of those beloved dishes.Tijuana has been reinvented by the stories it tells in its dishes. Nostalgic tales of longing for those we’ve left to come here, hopeful dreams of what where we aspire, and the constant present of where the city is. Tijuana sets the ambience by becoming the dining room, allowing us to fully take it all in. A simple stroll down any street in Tijuana engages all the senses and lures you in for a peek, into that mystery dish. What's included? Food Tasting Drink Ticket Water Transportation