Tijuana Shopping Adventure from Anaheim

The California border city of Tijuana is located only a few minutes south of San Diego and is well known for its unique shops and restaurants. The city is rich with history and culture and is the second largest city next to Los Angeles on the Pacific Coast.During the drive south of the border, your driver will provide an overview of downtown Tijuana, give you advice on the best places to shop for bargains and find deals, and tell you the dos and don'ts of exploring this popular day trip destination. Upon arriving at the boarder your driver will walk you across to Tijuana where you'll board a local bus for a 10 minutes ride to the Avenida Revolucion. Once in downtown Tijuana you will have approximately four and a half hours to explore the city. The lively Avenida Revolucion is lined with shops and boutiques and is the best place to test your bargaining skills and save on leather goods, clothing to and jewelry. After your Mexico-style shopping experience, enjoy authentic food at restaurants and popular eateries. You can also visit the downtown bullring or the Tijuana Cultural Center. This tour is a great way to have a taste of Mexican art and culture.