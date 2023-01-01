San Diego Museum of Art

Pride of place in SDMA's permanent collection goes to its Spanish old masters (El Greco, Goya) and a respectable selection of works by other international heavy hitters from Matisse to Magritte, Cassat to Rivera. American landscape paintings are another focus, and the Asian galleries have some eye-catchers. On Fridays, admission is just $5 from 5pm to 8pm.

If you like works by Alexander Calder and Henry Moore, don't miss a spin around the sculpture garden. Opened in 1926, SDMA was designed by local architect William Templeton Johnson and sports an ornate facade depicting Spanish artists, most of whom have pieces inside the museum.