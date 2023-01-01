Spreckels Organ Pavilion

South of Plaza de Panama looms the tiered benches, curved colonnade and ornate pavilion housing a 5017-pipe organ, said to be the world’s largest of its kind outdoors. Donated by the Spreckels family of sugar fortune and fame in 1914, the instrument came with the stipulation that San Diego must always have an official organist. The best time to visit is during the free concerts held from 2pm to 3pm Sundays and 7:30pm to 9:30pm Mondays.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Monday concerts often fill to capacity. Check the website for additional concerts and special events.