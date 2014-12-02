Welcome to Indiana
For the record, folks have called Indianans 'Hoosiers' since the 1830s, but the word's origin is unknown. One theory is that early settlers knocking on a door were met with 'Who's here?' which soon became 'Hoosier.' It's certainly something to discuss with locals, perhaps over a traditional pork tenderloin sandwich.
Fun fact: Indiana is called ‘the mother of vice presidents’ for the six veeps it has spawned.
Cincinnati Food Tour with Carew Tower Ticket, Street Car Ride
They say variety is the spice of life and on this tour of Cincinnati’s highlights, you’ll have to agree! Your adventure starts at the historic Findlay Market, where you’ll be led past tantalizing local produce, fresh meats, and bakery goods. Before departing, we’ll stop for a tasty treat or two of the locals’ favorites. Leaving the market, we’ll hop on the sleek and modern streetcar for a short ride to one of Over-the-Rhine’s favorite areas, Washington Park. Amid the beautiful architecture, historic landmarks, and playful water features, we’ll hear about the amazing revitalization of this area. Then, all aboard the streetcar again, to the heart of downtown, where we’ll tantalize your taste buds with another taste of Cincinnati’s local favorites. You won’t be disappointed — the locals who flock here never are! Next up, hold onto your hat as we quickly ascend 45 floors to the observation deck of the Carew Tower for fantastic views of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and, if we’re lucky, Indiana. From there, after strolling through the delightful Fountain Square area, we’ll walk three blocks to The Banks riverfront development, complete with trendy eateries, a riverfront park, and home to the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Then, at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center we’ll have a once in a life-time opportunity to touch a piece of the Berlin Wall. A few steps away, one of Cincinnati’s most beautiful and fun-filled riverfront parks begs to be explored. We’ll meander through its gardens and quirky water features with the mighty Ohio River as our backdrop. Our tour will end here, but don’t worry, your streetcar ticket is good for the remainder of the day, so you’re free to explore more of the city at your leisure.
Two Person Single Day Trip with Canoe Along The Blue River in Indiana
Arrive for your day in between 8am and 12pm for your check in at the headquarters, located a short drive out of Louisville or on your rural drive through Indiana. Once you’re ready, head behind our Fredericksburg facility. Once out back, our friendly staff will help you safely into your canoe or kayak. Sit back. Relax and enjoy all Blue River offers including rapids, islands, sand bars, nature, wildlife, cave views, and springs.Sightseeing varies based on river conditions and time of year. Around 5-6 hours later, you’ll spot the take out ramp on your right at the stop sign. Once you have completed your trip, we’ll have a van and trailer ready to pick you and your boat up based upon the pick-up time you chose earlier.
Single Person Kayak Day Trip On The Blue River In Indiana
Arrive for your day in between 8am and 12pm for your check in at the headquarters, located a short drive out of Louisville or on your rural drive through Indiana. This full-day trip begins in Fredericksburg and takes you through 12 scenic miles of lower Blue River. Once you’re ready, head behind our Fredericksburg facility. Once out back, our friendly staff will help you safely into your canoe or kayak.Sit back. Relax and enjoy all Blue River offers including rapids, islands, sand bars, nature, wildlife, cave views, and springs.Sightseeing varies based on river conditions and time of year. Around 5-6 hours later, you’ll spot the take out ramp on your right at the stop sign. Once you have completed your trip, we’ll have a van and trailer ready to pick you and your boat up based upon the pick-up time you chose earlier.
Two Person 2-Day Trip with Canoe Along The Blue River in Indiana
This 2-day trip begins in Fredericksburg and takes you through 12 scenic miles of lower Blue River. Once you’re ready, head behind our Fredericksburg facility. Once out back, our friendly staff will help you safely into your canoe or kayak.Sit back. Relax and enjoy all Blue River offers including rapids, islands, sand bars, nature, wildlife, cave views, and springs.Sightseeing varies based on river conditions and time of year. Around 5-6 hours later, you’ll spot the camp site on your right at the stop sign. Once you have reached the camp, you will pull out of the river and relax with your family and/or friends and Mother Nature.Bright and early the next morning, you and your crew will embark on the next and final 12 miles of the journey down the Blue River to Milltown, Indiana where you will be met by our staff. We will greet you with our van and trailer to transport you, your gear and canoe(s) back to local operators base where you began your adventure.
Single Person 2-Day Kayak Trip On The Blue River In Indiana
This 2-day trip begins in Fredericksburg and takes you through 12 scenic miles of lower Blue River. Once you’re ready, head behind our Fredericksburg facility. Once out back, our friendly staff will help you safely into your kayak.Sit back. Relax and enjoy all Blue River offers including rapids, islands, sand bars, nature, wildlife, cave views, and springs.Sightseeing varies based on river conditions and time of year. Around 5-6 hours later, you’ll spot the camp site on your right at the stop sign. Once you have reached the camp, you will pull out of the river and relax with your family and/or friends and Mother Nature.Bright and early the next morning, you and your crew will embark on the next and final 12 miles of the journey down the Blue River to Milltown, Indiana where you will be met by our staff. We will greet you with our van and trailer to transport you, your gear and kayak(s) back to the local operators base where you began your adventure.
Chicago Tour, 360 Chicago Observation Deck Admission Ticket
Explore Chicago’s North Side and South Side on this comprehensive guided city tour! See Chicago’s highlights and visit the impressive 360 Chicago (John Hancock Observatory) for magnificent views of the Windy City! Take a narrated coach tour with your expert guide through the South Side and travel through Grant Park, known as the ‘front lawn of the city.’ See Soldier Field, the Adler Planetarium with its massive sky dome.. Pass by the world's largest aquarium, the Shedd Aquarium, see the Field Museum of Natural History, and travel through the South Commons, a new 'close- in' residential community. You'll also get to pass by President Obama's old neighborhood and see where he used to live!On the North Side, travel by the striking Richard J Daley plaza with its acknowledged masterpiece, the Pablo Picasso sculpture, created exclusively for Chicago. Then, drive over the Chicago River and see the famous Wrigley Building and Wrigley Field. Soon you’ll see Chicago's elegant seven-level shopping complex and the renowned Water Tower Place, alongside one of the tallest buildings in the United States, the 360 Chicago (John Hancock Center).Here, you’ll get to de-board and enter this impressive building. Hop into one of the world’s fastest elevators for a 39-second ride to the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago. On a clear day, you can see up to 80 miles away and view four states – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin! Experience the open-air Skydeck, 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile, and admire the dynamic city below.