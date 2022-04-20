Shop
Clean-cut Indy is the state capital and a perfectly pleasant place to ogle race cars and take a spin around the renowned speedway. The art museum and White River State Park have their merits, as do the Mass Ave and Broad Ripple hoods for eating and drinking. And fans of author Kurt Vonnegut are in for a treat. A swell walking and biking trail connects it all.
Indianapolis
The 152-acre Newfields campus houses the Indianapolis Museum of Art, home to a terrific collection of European art (especially Turner and post…
Indianapolis
The Speedway, home of the Indianapolis 500 motor race, is Indy's super-sight. The Speedway Museum features some 75 racing cars (including former winners)…
Children's Museum of Indianapolis
Indianapolis
It's the world's largest kids' museum, sprawled over five floors holding incredible exhibitions on dinosaurs, space stations and so much more. The museum…
Indianapolis
Only Washington, DC has more city monuments and memorials than Indianapolis (in fact, Scottish surveyor Alexander Ralston helped design both cities). This…
Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library
Indianapolis
Author Kurt Vonnegut was born and raised in Indy, and this humble museum pays homage with displays including his Pall Mall cigarettes, droll drawings and…
Indianapolis
This questionably ambitious hidden green space lying off the Cultural Trail between Fletcher Place and Fountain Square might seem a tad strange, but you…
Indianapolis
The expansive park, located at downtown's edge, contains several worthwhile sights. The adobe Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians & Western Art features…
Indiana Medical History Museum
Indianapolis
When you think 'horror movie asylum,' this century-old state psychiatric hospital is exactly what you envision. Included guided tours roam the former…
