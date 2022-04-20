Indianapolis

Indianapolis skyline and Canal Walk

Overview

Clean-cut Indy is the state capital and a perfectly pleasant place to ogle race cars and take a spin around the renowned speedway. The art museum and White River State Park have their merits, as do the Mass Ave and Broad Ripple hoods for eating and drinking. And fans of author Kurt Vonnegut are in for a treat. A swell walking and biking trail connects it all.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Love by American artist Robert Indiana, 1970. Gift of the Friends of the Indianapolis Museum of Art in memory of Henry F. DeBoest. Restoration was made possible by Patricia J. and James E. LaCrosse. (Photo by Indianapolis Museum of Art/Getty Images)

    Newfields

    Indianapolis

    The 152-acre Newfields campus houses the Indianapolis Museum of Art, home to a terrific collection of European art (especially Turner and post…

  • May 24, 2019 Indianapolis, IN: FELIX ROSENQVIST (R) (10) of Sweden prepares to practice for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

    Indianapolis Motor Speedway

    Indianapolis

    The Speedway, home of the Indianapolis 500 motor race, is Indy's super-sight. The Speedway Museum features some 75 racing cars (including former winners)…

  • Indianapolis, Indiana, USA August 1, 2019 Indianapolis Childrenâ€™s museum with models of dinosaurs

    Children's Museum of Indianapolis

    Indianapolis

    It's the world's largest kids' museum, sprawled over five floors holding incredible exhibitions on dinosaurs, space stations and so much more. The museum…

  • "View of the Indiana World War Memorial from the South. Indiana War Memorial Indianapolis, Indiana. RAW source image processed with Nikon Capture NX version 1.3Link to more information on the memorial's history: http://www.in.gov/iwm/2333.htmSome of My Personal Collections:"

    Indiana War Memorial

    Indianapolis

    Only Washington, DC has more city monuments and memorials than Indianapolis (in fact, Scottish surveyor Alexander Ralston helped design both cities). This…

  • Indianapolis, Indiana, USA - October 16, 2021: The sign for the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library.; Shutterstock ID 2060461757; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library

    Indianapolis

    Author Kurt Vonnegut was born and raised in Indy, and this humble museum pays homage with displays including his Pall Mall cigarettes, droll drawings and…

  • The Idle

    The Idle

    Indianapolis

    This questionably ambitious hidden green space lying off the Cultural Trail between Fletcher Place and Fountain Square might seem a tad strange, but you…

  • White River State Park

    White River State Park

    Indianapolis

    The expansive park, located at downtown's edge, contains several worthwhile sights. The adobe Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians & Western Art features…

  • Indiana Medical History Museum

    Indiana Medical History Museum

    Indianapolis

    When you think 'horror movie asylum,' this century-old state psychiatric hospital is exactly what you envision. Included guided tours roam the former…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Indianapolis is a great spot to see public art, get up close to car culture and spend time outdoors. Here are our picks for the best things to see and do.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

When’s the best time to visit Indianapolis? Depends on your love of food, sports and outdoor fun! Here’s our guide to the best time to go to Indy.

Read article

Things to Know

There’s lots to love about vibrant Indianapolis. As you plan your trip, here’s all you need to know.

Read article

Transportation

Trying to figure out how to get around downtown Indianapolis and beyond? Check out these top transportation tips for getting around the Hoosier capital.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Even though the Indy 500 and foodie hotspots aren't cheap, you can find free things to do in Indianapolis, from art and parks to museums and libraries.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Whether you’re looking for culture, sports or good eats, here are the best neighborhoods to visit on your trip to Indianapolis.

Read article

Day Trips

Have a free day in your Indianapolis itinerary? Check out these day trips from the capital of Indiana to take your visit farther.

Read article

Money and Costs

Here are some top tips to get the most out of your budget on a trip to Indianapolis.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN, USA - June 17, 2014: Indianapolis skyline seen from Canal Walk near the Indiana State Museum June 17, 2014. The three mile loop is a popular walking and jogging trail in downtown Indianapolis.

Activities

20 free things to do in Indianapolis: art, parks, monuments and military history

Dec 17, 2024 • 9 min read

