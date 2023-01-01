Indiana War Memorial

Only Washington, DC has more city monuments and memorials than Indianapolis (in fact, Scottish surveyor Alexander Ralston helped design both cities). This 210ft-tall mausoleum-evoking limestone tribute honoring Hoosier veterans of World War I is one of its best and most deceptive.

Inside, the plush theater and war museum are worth a look, but nothing prepares you for the stunning upper floor Shrine Room, which cannot be discerned from outside. Sixteen blood-red marble columns flank a gigantic Garrison flag and the Altar of Consecration, all illuminated by somber blue stained glass. It's unexpected, dizzying and wonderful.