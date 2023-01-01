Indiana War Memorial

Indianapolis

Indiana War Memorial Indianapolis, Indiana.

Only Washington, DC has more city monuments and memorials than Indianapolis (in fact, Scottish surveyor Alexander Ralston helped design both cities). This 210ft-tall mausoleum-evoking limestone tribute honoring Hoosier veterans of World War I is one of its best and most deceptive.

Inside, the plush theater and war museum are worth a look, but nothing prepares you for the stunning upper floor Shrine Room, which cannot be discerned from outside. Sixteen blood-red marble columns flank a gigantic Garrison flag and the Altar of Consecration, all illuminated by somber blue stained glass. It's unexpected, dizzying and wonderful.

