Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library

Author Kurt Vonnegut was born and raised in Indy, and this humble museum pays homage with displays including his Pall Mall cigarettes, droll drawings and rejection letters from publishers. The museum also replicates his office, complete with a blue Coronamatic typewriter. You're welcome to sit at the desk and type Kurt a note; the museum tweets the musings.

The center will be closed through much of 2019 as it prepares this new space, which will include a new interactive Slaughterhouse-Five exhibition and café by Indy's renowned Bluebeard restaurant – check ahead!