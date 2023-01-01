The expansive park, located at downtown's edge, contains several worthwhile sights. The adobe Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians & Western Art features an impressive collection of Native American works. Other park highlights include an atmospheric minor-league baseball stadium, a zoo, a 3-mile loop canal walk, gardens, Indiana State Museum and the NCAA Hall of Champions. The outdoor summer concert series (May to September) is also a fantastic day out (check website for details).
White River State Park
Indianapolis
