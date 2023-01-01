This questionably ambitious hidden green space lying off the Cultural Trail between Fletcher Place and Fountain Square might seem a tad strange, but you wouldn't be visiting Indiana if you weren't looking for Midwestern eccentricities. Landlocked between lanes of I-65/70, it features an accessible limestone trail leading to a viewing platform (complete with seats salvaged from old Bush Stadium in Indy) from where folks sit and ponder, watching the Crossroads of America fly by along the interstate. A rubberneckers dream!