The 152-acre Newfields campus houses the Indianapolis Museum of Art, home to a terrific collection of European art (especially Turner and post-Impressionists), African tribal art, South Pacific art, Chinese works, Robert Indiana's original pop-art Love sculpture and the largest gallery dedicated to contemporary and modern design in the US.

The campus also includes Oldfields – Lilly House & Gardens, where you can tour the 22-room historic mansion and flowery grounds of the Lilly pharmaceutical family, and Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, with eye-popping modern sculptures set amid 100 acres of woodlands. The Art & Nature Park, which has its own entrance, is free and open daily from sunrise to sunset – perfect for an art fix without the steep admission price. Between March and October, the four-tap beer garden offers a respite from all that art and nature, including an exclusively brewed saison from Sun King Brewery.