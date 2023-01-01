Children's Museum of Indianapolis

It's the world's largest kids' museum, sprawled over five floors holding incredible exhibitions on dinosaurs, space stations and so much more. The museum is centered around a stunning 43ft sculpture by Dale Chihuly that teaches tykes to blow glass (virtually!); and the fantastic new 7.5-acre Sports Legends Experience is the outdoor playground of your dreams, with numerous fields and courts dedicated to all major sports. Within the context of children's museums, it's world-class.

The admission prices vary depending on the day (weekends cost more than weekdays) and how far ahead you buy tickets.