If Indianapolis brings to mind costly tickets for the Indy 500 or a Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium, you're not alone. But this city also anchors Indiana, a state known for its affordable cost of living.

With dozens of public green spaces, an award-winning children's museum offering free and discounted days and inexpensive restaurants serving up Midwest mainstays, Indy is a genuinely budget-friendly destination.

Here’s a guide to the top free things to do in Indianapolis.

1. Play at White River State Park

Any no-spend day in Indianapolis should begin at White River State Park. This urban park is the perfect central place to meet friends for a picnic, read a book in the sunshine, have a family day, walk the paved paths or simply take in views of the city from a park bench.

If you want to spend some money, this downtown green space houses the TCU Amphitheater, Victory Field and the Indianapolis Zoo. Plus, the Indianapolis Zoo is always free for kids under 2 and offers free admission for all every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

2. Stroll along the Canal Walk

Explore Indy’s 3-mile Canal Walk, a scenic downtown path perfect for walking, jogging or relaxing. It connects major attractions like the Indianapolis Zoo, NCAA Hall of Champions and White River State Park.

Discover art installations along the way, including "The Tent," a tower of colorful, breeze-swayed tiles. While paddle boat rentals and gondola rides come with a fee, strolling the path, enjoying public art and people-watching are free.

For a magical experience, visit at night when the city skyline shimmers on the water.

Watch the city light up at Monument Circle in Indianapolis © Sean Pavone / Getty Images

3. Catch the light show at Monument Circle

Smack-dab in the center of downtown Indy is Monument Circle, a brick-paved loop around the towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument. The steps leading up to the monument have become a popular meeting spot, photography backdrop and lunchtime hangout among city residents.

Almost every night of the year, Monument Circle comes alive with a patriotic light show and a soundtrack by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Light show times vary seasonally, so check the website before your visit.

4. Explore or relax at the Indianapolis Art Center

The Indianapolis Art Center encompasses art galleries, a library and the open-air ARTSPARK. The entire campus is free and open seven days a week. If you’re short on time, head straight to ARTSPARK, the 9.5-acre garden brimming with whimsical interactive sculptures. The tranquil space is perfect for exploring, picnicking or spending an afternoon in quiet reflection. Don’t miss the Twisted House sculpture, which many visitors say feels like stepping into a fairy tale.

5. Play free games at Tappers Arcade Bar

Feeling nostalgic? Tappers Arcade Bar down the road from Indy's famed Milktooth restaurant is packed with arcade games like Donkey Kong, Ms Pacman and Frogger. It's a 21 and up haunt that’s great for an affordable date night, and most games are free to play with the cost of a drink – alcoholic or not.

6. Get lost in the stacks at the Indiana State Library

Step into the Indiana State Library, a 1934 landmark offering a wealth of resources and programs for all ages. Explore its extensive genealogy collections to trace your family's history, or visit the Rare Books and Manuscripts Division, home to over 3 million manuscripts and 5,200 collections from the 15th century to the present. Visitors can also freely access valuable resources like the Braille books collection and various audiobooks and magazines designed for accessible reading.

The library also hosts free events and workshops throughout the year, including the popular Lunch and Learn Series. These sessions cover early census records and newspaper research.

Planning tip: Park at the Senate Avenue garage across the street, and don’t forget to validate your ticket at the library.

Did you know that Rolls-Royce made airplane engines? Check them out for yourself at the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust Allison Branch in Indianapolis © Andy_Oxley / Getty Images

7. Soar through aviation’s past at the Rolls-Royce Exhibition

Got an aviation geek in your travel group? Head to the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust Allison Branch. The educational exhibition includes a massive collection of Rolls-Royce aircraft engines. Interactive stations invite young tykes to touch the many mechanical devices, while detailed explanations and informative staff members ensure that adults walk away with new aviation trivia. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

8. Find your groove at a free summer concert or movie

Every year, Indy Parks hosts a series of free concerts that bring the community together under the open sky. From patriotic classics to jazz and even movie soundtracks, performances by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis are a highlight of these weekly events. Many weeks also feature free outdoor movie nights or performances by talented local bands.

Planning tip: Check the Indy Parks website for the latest schedule and locations to plan your perfect summer evening.

Savor the sights and smells at the food stalls and shops inside City Market in Indianapolis © Joel Carillet / Getty Images

9. Bike or walk the Indianapolis Cultural Trail

Walkers, joggers and cyclists love the Indianapolis Cultural Trail because it easily connects the city's six cultural districts, which include riverside Broad Ripple Village, arts and culture-focused Mass Ave, trendy Fountain Square and the historic Wholesale District. Indy's cultural trail is a safe, fun way to explore different parts of the city in an afternoon or an entire day. Cultural Trail tours are available for a fee. For folks who prefer riding to walking, Pacers Bikeshare offers 20-cents-per-minute bike rentals.

10. Interact with art at Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park

Open every day from dawn to dusk, the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park at Newfields is a stunning 100-acre oasis in the heart of Indianapolis. This park has a 35-acre lake, wetlands, woodlands and the city's largest native pollinator meadow.

In 2024, the park's new Hawryluk Sculpture Green debuted with the Home Again exhibition. It featured interactive sculptures about home and rejuvenation. Highlights include Heather Hart’s Oracle of Intimation, This is NOT a Refuge by Anila Quayyum Agha and The Pollinator Pavilion by Mark Dion and Dana Sherwood.

Look down if you dare! Climb the Soldiers and Sailors Monument Circle to get a bird's-eye view of the city © Aaron Yoder / Getty Images

11. Enjoy Indy's best view atop the Soldiers and Sailors Monument

Sure, you could spend a couple of bucks to take the elevator, but why not climb the Soldiers and Sailors Monument's 331 stairs for free? This iconic limestone memorial to Hoosier veterans has a free public observation deck with a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the city.

12. Admire military artifacts at the Indiana War Museum

Inside the Indiana World War Memorial Plaza is the Indiana War Museum, a free military museum with exhibits tracing the state's military history from the 1811 Battle of Tippecanoe to today. Military buffs will enjoy viewing the museum's more than 400 military flags.

Planning tip: Don't miss the Shrine Room on the museum's top level. This 110ft-tall space includes materials from all over the world to represent how World War I affected people from many nations. Find Vermont marble pillars, a Swedish crystal chandelier and more.

13. Celebrate literary legends with Bookmark Indy

Indy might be known for cars and sports, but its literary history runs deep as well. You can pick up some trivia on a self-guided book-themed scavenger hunt through the city. Pull up the interactive map to explore the city through landmarks important to authors like Kurt Vonnegut, John Green and Mari Evans.

14. Visit John Dillinger's grave at Crown Hill Cemetery

Indy's 555-acre Crown Hill Cemetery is the final resting place of famed bank robber John Dillinger, President Benjamin Harrison, poet James Whitcomb Riley, Colonel Eli Lilly and thousands of other souls. Enter through the ominous Gothic gates, peek into the chapel, grab a map and take a self-guided tour of the many historic monuments and stones.

Macabre as it may seem, the graveyard offers plenty of tranquil beauty, even for visitors with little interest in gravesites. As the largest green space inside the USS Indianapolis Memorial Highway loop, Crown Hill Cemetery seems to attract as many picnickers as mourners.

Visit the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library to see first-edition copies of his books, his typewriter and more © Rachael Martin / Shutterstock

15. Express yourself at the ​​Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library

Champions of free speech and banned books, unite! The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library (KVML) lets readers get up close and personal with first-edition copies of Vonnegut's books, the author's typewriter and his pages of doodles and sketches. It also invites new expressions by way of a typewriter open for visitors to drum up their own mini manifestos.

Planning tip: The KVML typically charges $12 admission for adults, but savvy locals know that admission is free on the first Monday of each month. Active military members and their families also get in free from Armed Forces Day to Labor Day.

16. Snap a selfie at an NDY sculpture

Looking for one of the most uniquely-Indy free things to do? The NDY sculptures around the city invite you to memorialize your visit by stepping in as the "I" in Indy.

You can find NDY sculptures at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis International Airport or downtown at the corner of Mass Ave and Alabama St.

17. Catch a free show at the Indianapolis Artsgarden

The Indianapolis Artsgarden in downtown, above Washington Street, serves as both a cultural hub and an architectural marvel. This suspended venue hosts nearly 300 free performances each year, including live music, dance, spoken word and art exhibits.

The Artsgarden is connected to Circle Centre Mall, making it easy to explore nearby downtown attractions before or after a show.

Planning tip: While free parking downtown can be limited, many downtown events – especially those at the Artsgarden – offer free or validated parking. Check event details before you visit, or consider taking an IndyGo bus for an affordable and eco-friendly way to get around Indy.

18. Stroll through history in Lockerbie Square

Strolling Lockerbie Square’s cobblestone streets is entirely free, and you’ll be surrounded by beautifully preserved 19th-century architecture, including Victorian homes, lush gardens and landmarks like the James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home. You don’t need a tour guide – just grab a map or follow your curiosity.

19. Celebrate Art on First Fridays

On the first Friday of every month, Indianapolis comes alive with free art and cultural events. Local galleries, studios and creative spaces open their doors, showcasing works by talented artists around the city. Art districts like Fountain Square, Mass Ave and the Harrison Center buzz with live music, street performances and interactive exhibits.

First Fridays is one of Indy’s best free events, drawing art lovers and curious visitors alike. Beyond the monthly celebration, the city hosts seasonal festivals like the Talbot Street Art Fair and the Broad Ripple Art Walk – making Indy a hub for year-round cultural experiences.

20. Explore Broad Ripple Village

Known for its bohemian charm, Broad Ripple Village is one of Indy’s most creative and walkable neighborhoods. Start your adventure along Broad Ripple Avenue, where shops, cafes and public art create a lively street scene. Look out for colorful street murals at popular spots like the Broad Ripple Flower Alley on Carrollton Avenue or along the Monon Trail, a scenic path perfect for walking or biking.

Broad Ripple also hosts free events year-round, including summer concerts at Opti Park, the Broad Ripple Art Walk and outdoor movie nights. Stop by Indy CD & Vinyl for records or The Bungalow for locally made gifts and home decor.

Take a peaceful break at Broad Ripple Park, where you can enjoy trails, picnic areas and views of the White River. With its blend of art, nature and culture, Broad Ripple Village is a can’t-miss destination for anyone wanting to experience Indy’s creative side.

