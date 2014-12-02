Welcome to Indianapolis
Massachusetts Avenue Food Tour
This food Tour is a walking activity for smaller groups, although private and custom tours are available upon request. We can alter menus to accommodate for nearly any dietary restriction, as long as we are given advance notice. Food Tours are meant to give you a look at the history, culture, architecture and local food and drink of a neighborhood, market, region, or anything else. Although the tours are walking, they are meant for people of most activity levels, and cover roughly a mile within the 3 hour time frame. Dishes, tax, and restaurant gratuity is included in the price. Guests can enjoy alcoholic beverages on an a la carte basis. If a drink besides water is included, the guide will let guests know. The Food Tour may include the following culinary highlights: High end Midwestern inspired dishes Traditional German cuisine and drinks An Indianapolis' indigenous sandwich A sampling of local beers in downtown's only brewery Hand crafted desserts that utilize local produce On the Massachusetts Avenue Food Tour some historic highlights may include the following: James Whitcomb Riley home Historic Murat Theater Real Silk Lofts Stouts - the nation's oldest shoe store The Athenaeum - (Das Deutche Haus) home of the Rathskeller, the oldest and longest running restaurant in Indianapolis
Fountain Square Food Tour
Meet your guide and enjoy our Indianapolis food walking tour that will take you on a journey that explores the commercial corridor bordering two of the earliest and most historic neighborhoods, Lockerbie and Chatham Arch. Fountain Square served as the southside's primary commercial corridor since the 1860's. Its laid back atmosphere, beautifully designed buildings and accessibility made it a popular neighborhood for decades. In the early 20th century, the neighborhood had more theaters than any part of Indianapolis, and became an important cultural destination. Fountain Square has recently seen a rapid transformation to a neighborhood with unique restaurants, and trendy art galleries located in renovated buildings. The Food Tour may include the following culinary highlights Housemade Greek Specialties, Local Meade and Cider Tasting, Homemade BBQ, Thai Specialties and French Dessert. This tour will allow you to get a sneak peek of history, culture, architecture and taste local food of the Fountain Square area.
Self-Guided Indianapolis Scavenger Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Chicago and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Indianapolis James Bomb Mission 90-Minute Escape Room
You and your team will be locked in a spy mission escape room. This experience is for a maximum of 10 people. The duration of this experience is 60 minutes, but it is recommended to allow for 90-minutes for the entire experience. Please show up 15-minutes prior to mission start time, in order to prepare for the mission brief. The plot for your mission experience:While on a mission to intercept information in order to foil a terrorist attack on the Bank of England, you and your team of MI6 agents have been captured by Count David of Liverpool. The Count now has you and your fellow agents shackled in the basement of the World Bank, with the BOMB! Can you free yourself, find the deactivation mechanism, and escape the room before it explodes?
Mr Dupree Mission in Indianapolis
You and your team will be locked in a spy mission escape room at Escape INDY. This experience is for a maximum of 10 people. The duration of this experience is 60 minutes but allow for 90-minutes for the entire experience. Please show up 15-minutes prior to mission start time, in order to prepare for the mission brief. The plot for your mission experience:You are on an elite team of fellow CIA agents assigned with the task of gathering incriminating evidence from the office of international business man, Mr. Dupree. Our Intelligence team could only get you into Mr. Dupree’s office for 60 minutes. You must get out before Mr. Dupree returns or the case is blown! Collect evidence of specific illegal activity, solve the puzzle and escape the room before you’re caught!
Doctor K's Lethal Injection Mission in Indianapolis
You and your team will be locked in a spy mission escape room at Escape INDY. This experience is for a maximum of 10 people. The duration of this experience is 60 minutes but allow for 90-minutes for the entire experience. Please show up 15-minutes prior to mission start time, in order to prepare for the mission brief. The plot for your mission experience:The evil Dr. Kevorkianstein has plans to infect the world with a blood-borne pathogen virus he has synthetically created in his laboratory. His plan after he infects the world is to sell the only known antidote and make billions. You and your team of CDC Agents must search his lab, find his notes, and make a version of the antidote to be analyzed back at headquarters. You must hurry as you have just 60 minutes before Dr. K returns! Can you escape and save the world?!