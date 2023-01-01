Indiana University (not University of Indiana!) routinely ranks with the cream of the crop of America's most beautiful college campuses. Founded in 1820 and forged from locally quarried Indiana Limestone, the lush grounds feature cycling and walking trails, alongside numerous sculptures and historic buildings, including Old Crescent, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is the home of the lauded Indiana Hoosiers, one of the most successful collegiate basketball programs of all time (If you can get a ticket, a game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is a must), and the IM Pei–designed Eskenazi Museum of Art. Campus tours depart from the Visitor Information Center at 1pm on Sundays.