This museum, 5 miles north of Nashville, hails bluegrass hero Bill Monroe, who created the finger-picking musical style; it's also home to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Nearly all of the memorabilia comes from Monroe's personal collection.

A celebrated, week-long bluegrass festival takes place in the surrounding park in mid-June, and several other music fests also happen throughout the summer. Camping (from $32) on the grounds is now available year-round.