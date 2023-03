A few miles southeast of Nashville, Brown County is Indiana's largest state park. Trails stripe the 15,700-acre stand of oak, hickory and birch trees, and give hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders access to the area's green hill country. The mile-long Ogle Hollow Nature Preserve Trail is a good place to see the rare yellowwood tree and its fragrant blossoms.

Tent and RV campsites start at $16 and fill up fast. The park's vintage lodge and rustic cabins (from $109) are also popular.