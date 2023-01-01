Miller House & Garden

A dream team is responsible for the design of the former private home of hero industrialist, architectural visionary and former Cummins President/Chairman J Irwin Miller: architect Eero Saarinen, landscape architect Dan Kiley and interior designer Alexander Girard combined their keen eyes for modernism in 1953 and churned out one of the most important – and stunning – mid-century modern residences in the US.

The 90-minute tour of the home, which is engulfed in dramatic weeping beech trees, isn't cheap, but if you dig design, the inviting conversation pit; the circular, poured-in concrete dining table; and the unparalleled collection of original furnishings will surely get your motor running (grown men have cried!). Tours are arranged (and leave from) the visitors center.