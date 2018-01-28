Mystery Tour in Montgomery AL

Montgomery Mystery Tours boarding location is downtown Montgomery Visitors Bureau, which is at Union Station on 300 Waters Street. Each traveler receives a ready to frame painted ticket voucher. We begin all tours with a songs taught to us by the original FREEDOM RIDERS. We travel to several locations throughout the city stopping at various historical attractions for photos or admissions. Travelers are able to win prizes playing MORE THAN TRIVIA OR MORE THAN KARAOKE, songs performed by Alabama Artists or written by famous Alabamians. Recite Movie lines from films produced in Alabama or share a bit of history makes for great fun. We'll have group discussions based on truth and reconciliation about Americas history and encourage participants to engage in what we call American Citizenship.Tour HighlightsMontgomery Mystery Tour explores 19th century architecture and the homes of civil rights pioneers, Old Alabama Town is collection of over 40 authentically restored 19th and 20th century buildings located with in the downtown area.Located in downtown Montgomery, the Museum of Alabama is the only destination where you can explore Alabama's past from prehistory to present. We'll discover the land, the first Alabama and 14,000 years of Native American Culture. More than 800 artifacts, hundreds of images and documents from Civil War, industrialization, world wars, civil rights the race to the moon, and more. Families can dress in period costume, play with toys from bygone eras, make their own crafts listen to stories and more, The Dexter Parsonage historic home to 12 pastors of the Dexter Avenue King memorial Church from 1920-1992 was restored in 2003. Visitors to the Parsonage will experience the actual residence where Dr. King and his family lived from 1954 to 1960.Freedom Riders Museum learn how 21 young people helped to change our nations history using nonviolent protest. Black and white, male and female, non of them were older than 21. They stepped off the bus at this station knowingly violence would ensue their arrival. Explore works of art inspired by the rides and share your story in our video exhibit. Civil Rights Memorial Center features a biblical reference to justice quoted by Dr. King , bears the names of 40 men, women and children who lost their lives between 1955 and 1968 in the struggle for racial equality.Discover Montgomery's best kept secret at the Equal Justice Initiative located at former Slave Depot in the heart of commerce street where slaves were kept before auction. It's a memorable and moving experience!