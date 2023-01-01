US Space & Rocket Center

If you ever entertained dreams of playing Major Tom to someone's ground control, head here. This Smithsonian-affiliated museum boasts one of the world's largest collections of space artifacts, from rockets to shuttle components. There are simulator rides for kids and adults (try the G Force simulator!), and play areas for toddlers. The array of space-related paraphernalia, from lunar landers to rocket components, is mind-boggling. Of particular interest is a working, walk-through replica of the International Space Station.