US Space & Rocket Center

A Saturn 5 rocket appears to be aimming for the moon. The background was taken 10/22/04 at 5:30 pm CST. Taken with a Canon 10D, w/400mm lens set to 400mm. Tv 1/500, Av 8, ISO 400. White balance set to Flurescent. The shot was taken from my front porch in Harvest Al. The Sature 5 was taken 2/17/14 at 2:30 PM CST. at the Space and Rocket center in Huntsville Al. This shot was taken with a canon 7D, with a 28-135 lens set at 28mm. Tv 1/125, Av 6.3, exposure compensation plus 1 and ISO 100. Post process was on the background with PS elements 5, and the rocket with PS element 11 and Perfect photo suite 8.

If you ever entertained dreams of playing Major Tom to someone's ground control, head here. This Smithsonian-affiliated museum boasts one of the world's largest collections of space artifacts, from rockets to shuttle components. There are simulator rides for kids and adults (try the G Force simulator!), and play areas for toddlers. The array of space-related paraphernalia, from lunar landers to rocket components, is mind-boggling. Of particular interest is a working, walk-through replica of the International Space Station.

