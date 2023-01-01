Monte Sano State Park

Spanish for 'Mountains of Health,' Monte Sano is a forested upland breath of fresh air located just east of Huntsville. There are some 20 miles of hiking trails, 14 miles of cycling trails, and fantastic views scattered throughout over 2000 lovely acres of mountaintop majesty. A small onsite museum tells the story of the local Civilian Conservation Corps, a public works program that operated from 1933-42 and employed young men to create infrastructure (including the park's cabins) that endures to this day.